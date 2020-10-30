Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at Airbnb pool party in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man was arrested and charged in August’s deadly pool party shooting at an AirBnb in Union County.
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Diontre Keishawn Lipscomb, also known as “Payroll,” after he was released from a medical facility in Charlotte on Friday.
Lipscomb is in the Union County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deputies say 34-year-old Jimman Lee Darrente Rice, AKA “Krunk,” was killed during the shootout outside of an Airbnb rental along Idlewild Road. Officers found several shell casings and learned that Lipsomb and Rice were involved in an ongoing dispute.
Rice was taken to the hospital where he died. Lipscomb was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the shooting in Union County may be tied to a drive-by shooting that left a young child injured in March.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshots at a pool party at a home on Idlewild Road, near Hemby Bridge, around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The shooting happened on the private road leading from Idlewild Road to an Airbnb that had been rented for two days for the party.
An estimated 200-300 people were attending a party at the house and were gathered behind the home near the pool area when the shooting happened. Officials say most people there were not in a position to see what happened on the private road.
Deputies say this shooting was likely prompted by an ongoing dispute between the two men who were shot.
Based on the location where the shooting victims were found, the recovery of shell casings and firearms from the scene, investigators are confident the two men, and at least one other unknown person with Rice exchanged gunfire.
After the shooting ended, several people with Rice placed him back in the van they were in and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The nature of the dispute remains under investigation, but officials say it appears to have ties to a drive-by shooting that happened in the Kannapolis area in March 2020 that injured a child believed to be the other injured man’s brother.
“We’re just trying to piece together details about what led up to the shooting, and whether or not there was some type of prior issue with the parties involved that caused the shooting,” said Tony Underwood, with the Union County Sheriff’s Office,
WBTV’s camera showed plastic cups, party wristbands and other trash all over the property of the rental.
“We are horrified by the reported incident and have suspended the listing and booking guest as we urgently investigate,” Airbnb said in a statement. “Airbnb bans parties in our listings, and we stand ready to support The Union County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into this senseless violence.”
Airbnb also said the pool party was unauthorized, and the host did not consent to it.
On Aug. 20, Airbnb announced a global ban on parties and events, including a cap on occupancy at 16 guests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
Last year, Airbnb introduced a ban on “party houses.” meaning that listings which cause repeated neighborhood nuisance, as well as a 27/7 neighborhood support line in the U.S. and Canada to communicate directly with neighbors and allow Airbnb to strengthen the enforcement of the party house ban.
Also, Airbnb recently shared a new initiative preventing some U.S. guests under the age of 25 from booking entire home listings in their local area unless they have a history of positive reviews.
No charges have been filed in this matter but the investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-3789.
