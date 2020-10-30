Cool and sunny Halloween with rain chances for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight with Frost Advisories in effect for counties west of I-85.
Saturday morning low temperatures will range from around 30 degrees in the NC mountains to around 40 degrees for the Piedmont.
Halloween Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies through the day with chilly morning low temperatures around 40 degrees for the Piedmont and around 30 degrees for the mountains.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s in the Piedmont to upper 40s for the mountains.
Another cold front will move across the Carolinas on Sunday with scattered rain showers during the day, especially for the morning hours. Sunday morning will start off in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Piedmont with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive early next week, with morning low temperatures in the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s for the mountains by Monday morning.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue Monday through Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s on Monday, to 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and around 70 degrees by Thursday and Friday.
Have a safe and fun weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.