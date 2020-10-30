Cleanup underway after Tropical Storm Zeta downs trees and power lines

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Zeta left a mess in many areas that will take days or longer to clean up.
In Catawba County, the biggest issue was all the trees that were knocked down.
In most cases, they didn’t hit anything but in enough situations, they did.
Power is still out for many with crews from as far away as Ohio working to restore the lights.
Some homes were hit by falling trees as well.
Josh Dickerson’s home was hit by two massive trees and his outbuildings were destroyed by another one.
His carport didn’t escape either as a tree clipped the roof and buckled the pavement underneath.
He was out working on Friday with a chainsaw to begin the long task of cleaning it all up.
A team of professionals was working on the trees that hit the roof.
Damage estimates for Catawba County have not been tallied yet.
Officials hope to know more in the next few days. Other counties will be assessing theirs as well.
