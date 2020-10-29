Person of interest sought in Charlotte’s 100th homicide of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify a person of interest in Charlotte’s 100th homicide of 2020.
The person of interest is described as a black male last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black vest, dark jeans, and white sneakers. The male was observed in the rear passenger seat of a 2015-2017 dark blue colored Toyota Camry. The vehicle had factory spoke wheels, daytime running lights, tinted windows, and a sunroof.
Detectives are also requesting that anyone who may have been traveling on Princess Street on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to contact 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective.
Additional information about this person of interest and vehicle can be viewed in a video below.
The man killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning was identified by police as 41-year-old Abel William Harris.
Harris' case was the 100th homicide case Charlotte-Mecklenbrug police investigated this year.
The incident happened around 9:29 a.m. at a home on Princess Street near N Graham Street. Police say they responded to an assault call and found a victim, later identified as Harris, with a gunshot wound inside the home. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Circumstances surrounding the homicide were not provided.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.