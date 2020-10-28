Zeta takes aim for the Carolinas, watches and warnings posted

COLLETTESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been posted for the North Carolina Mountains and Foothills as Hurricane Zeta approaches the gulf coast.
The storm will pick up speed and could bring flooding rains and Tropical Storm force wind to North Carolina.
Emergency officials are reminding people to be prepared for a couple of days without power and those who live along flood prone creeks and streams to pay attention to water levels and evacuate if needed.
At Collettesville Fire and Rescue, Alan Walsh checked out rescue gear on Wednesday, hoping it won’t be needed.
He is asking people to stay home during the storm and for people who live outside the area to stay away until the storm has passed.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has “Road Closed” signs pre-positioned along side some roads, just in case.
Crews will be monitoring the situation.
