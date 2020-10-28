Zeta forecast to strengthen before making landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s in the mountains and foothills to the lower 70s around Charlotte with upper 70s in the Pee Dee River Valley.
A stray shower is possible around Charlotte and areas south/east with much better rain chances over the mountains and foothills as a warm front lifts north toward that region.
Rain should gradually become more widespread tonight, as the remnants of Zeta drift northeast through Alabama and Georgia.
A First Alert remains in place from late today through late Thursday, as widespread rain and even a few heavier thunderstorms are forecast, as the remnants of Zeta continue on a track along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. A few storms could be severe Thursday and winds – outside of any potential severe weather – could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.
Highs Thursday are anticipated to rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s as a strong push of warm, humid air gets shoved north from the Gulf Coast region. Total rainfall is forecast to be less than one inch in the Sandhills, close to one inch along and south/east of I-85, with two to four inches – locally more – in the foothills and mountains where flood watches have been posted.
As Zeta lifts into Virginia Thursday night, rain will quickly shut off and drier, much cooler air will push in. Friday will be dominated by sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Very cool and dry weather is expected for the Halloween weekend, with lows around 40° and highs close to 60°
Hurricane Zeta strengthened overnight and is now forecast to make yet another Louisiana landfall late today as a category two storm with winds close to 100 mph. With a stronger hurricane forecast at landfall, the storm surge forecast has been increased to six to nine feet along the SE Louisiana coast with four to six inches of rain and a risk for tornadoes to the east of the storm track.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
