‘We need to put these guns down’: CMPD investigating 100th homicide of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday morning marked the 100th homicide in the city of Charlotte so far this year.
A man was found dead in his home on Princess Street in northeast Charlotte.
This time last year, the city had 86 homicides.
The milestone comes hours after 30-year-old Robert Darby Junior was shot and killed in the Belmont neighborhood Tuesday night.
“For all the young black men who want to be successful, we gotta stop killing eachother," Roselyn Darby said.
Her brother Robert Darby Junior was shot and killed inside of the building his family says he just bought. They say he had a dream to turn the coffee shop that closed during the pandemic into an arcade.
“He was a good man, a funny man, a business man, a family man," Darby said.
His four children now forced to grow up without him.
“This is homicide 99," a friend of Darby said Tuesday night. "We are one from 100 and we still have 2 months left in this year.”
Wednesday morning, police got a call from this northeast Charlotte neighborhood, now the scene of Charlotte’s 100th homicide.
“It was a gun shot definitely a gun shot," one neighbor told WBTV.
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says someone was doing work on this house and found a man dead inside.
“Obviously concerning for us with the numbers we’ve been seeing this year," Chief Jennings said.
Homicide totals from the last five years show the grim possibility of a record high.
Here is the break down:
- 2020: 100 (As of Oct. 28)
- 2019: 103
- 2018: 57
- 2017: 87
- 2016: 67
- 2015: 61
“We as a police department are constantly trying to figure out ways of where we can go to resolve some of these issues before they result to a point of death or violence and that’s a struggle we have," he said.
Families are also struggling, saying enough is enough.
“When we say Black Lives Matter, until it matters to us as black people, no one else will take us serious," one friend said. “We need to put the guns down.”
Police have not made arrests in either of these homicides.
