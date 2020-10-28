A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of the WBTV viewing area.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains, Burke and Caldwell and a Wind Advisory for our eastern counties.
Hurricane Zeta is thrashing the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi this evening. The track is mainly the same as it has been - but it is moving very quickly. That is good news in the rainfall department. If it gets in and out, there will be less flooding.
The bad news is that it will be able to maintain strength farther inland. That’s why we have the Tropical Storm Warning.
The winds will still be strong when they get to us because the storm won’t have had time to weaken. Zeta will move from the Gulf coast this evening to the NC mountains tomorrow morning... to the Atlantic Ocean by Friday morning.
- The heaviest rain will fall the first half of Thursday in the mountains. You should get 2-4″ of rain. Areas farther east will get up to an inch.
- Tropical storm force winds are likely. Winds could gust to over 50mph. It is a good idea to bring inside anything that could be blown around. That includes patio furniture and Halloween decorations.
- Severe weather is also a possibility (as it tends to be with tropical systems). The biggest threat would be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The biggest threat for that will be outside of the Mountains and Foothills, oddly enough. The timing would likely be from the first half of the day into the early afternoon.
This all moves out pretty quickly by Thursday evening and the weather looks great after that! In fact, some places will stay dry for the next 7 days. Temperatures will feel cooler too. Halloween weekend will be cool and dry. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Stay safe out there!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
