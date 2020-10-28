Teens charged in alleged robbery spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested two 19-year-old men in connection to a pair of armed robberies last week.
The incidents began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to an armed assault call near the 15600 block of Ballantyne Country Club Drive in Ballantyne.
There, a man reported being approached by two armed men, one of whom pointed a gun at the man and tried pulling him out of his vehicle. Upon hearing a nearby witness, the pair allegedly drove off in a vehicle.
Less than 25 minutes later, with police on scene investigating the first incident, other officers responded to the 10900 block of Fox Hedge Road near Matthews.
There, people were leaving their car when they were allegedly approached by the same two men. The suspects allegedly demanded personal property and fled in one of the victim’s car, a 2011 Porsche Cayenne.
Police later found the stolen Porsche driving north on Intestate 77. A chase ensued, before the driver slowed near the 2100 block of Interstate 485 and left the car with a gun in his hand.
Both suspects were later caught in a nearby wood line. Officers seized an AR-15, a 9 mm pistol and drugs.
The driver, Noah Allen, and passenger, Cameron Brown, each 19, were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and other charges.
