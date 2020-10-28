SUV wrecks in Burke County, nearly flips in creek below

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are asking residents to be careful driving as more rain moves into parts of the WBTV viewing area.
In Burke County, an SUV shattered a bridge rail after striking it Wednesday morning. One wheel could be seen hanging off the bridge.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties through Thursday afternoon. Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest accumulations occur over the mountains, escarpment, and adjacent foothills.
A First Alert remains in place from late Wednesday through late Thursday, as widespread rain and even a few heavier thunderstorms are forecast, as the remnants of Zeta continue on a track along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. A few storms could be severe Thursday and winds – outside of any potential severe weather – could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.
Total rainfall is forecast to be less than one inch in the Sandhills, close to one inch along and south/east of I-85, with two to four inches – locally more – in the foothills and mountains where flood watches have been posted.
