Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12
By Associated Press | October 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 8:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12.

The board’s decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group.

Under the Supreme Court’s order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted.

