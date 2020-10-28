Staff shortage tied to positive COVID-19 cases force Lancaster HS to operate virtually; 35 in quarantine

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A severe staff shortage caused by multiple coronavirus cases is forcing Lancaster High School to operate virtually for more than a week.
Officials say at this time, the school is experiencing a severe shortage of staff as 30 people are out on quarantine and five people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Because the school is short-staffed, officials say the ability to respond to possible emergencies that may arise is limited.
The building is closed to students until Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. All instruction will be virtual until Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
In addition, all activities/practices are cancelled. Officials say this is precautionary because there are so few staff and administrators available.
A-day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. B-day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the bus loop on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Parents may order online ahead of time or come by for the pickup. If the student is not with the parent, the parent will need the student’s Powerschool ID number.
“As always, the safety of our students and staff is paramount. Thank you for understanding and for your unwavering support of Lancaster High School,” a press release read.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.