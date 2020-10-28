Several local school districts move to remote learning Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several local school districts in the WBTV viewing area are making Thursday a remote learning day due to Hurricane Zeta. The storm will move through the Carolinas Thursday.
The schools include Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Burke County Public Schools, York District, Gaston County Schools and Hickory City Schools.
Forecasts indicate high winds, which create safety concerns for operating school buses. Additionally, road conditions could be hazardous.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area. The counties under Tropical Storm Warning include Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Lincoln, Caldwell, Iredell, Burke, Cabarrus, Avery, Gaston, Rowan, Watauga and Ashe.
