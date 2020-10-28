S.C. surpasses 1 million absentee votes ahead of November election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – More than one million South Carolina voters have cast an absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, state voting officials said.
According to information from the South Carolina State Election Commission, approximately 1,013,000 absentee ballots have been returned as of Oct. 28.
That more than doubles the number of absentee ballots in the 2016 election, which at 503,000 was a record.
There have been approximately 1,105,000 absentee ballots issued as of Wednesday, according to the SEC. In 2016, 517,000 absentee ballots were issued.
Based on current trends, 1.3 million voters could vote before election day, which could be approximately half of the total turnout in the election, according to the SEC.
The highest turnout in a presidential election in the past 25 years was 76% in 2008. If the 2020 general election matches that turnout, approximately 2.7 million of the 3.5 million registered voters in South Carolina will vote, state election officials said.
