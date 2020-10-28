S.C. infant, airlifted to hospital with COVID-19, now recovering thanks to deputy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An infant is now at home in Chesterfield County, recovering from COVID-19, thanks to the life-saving measures of one deputy.
According to the sheriff’s office, on October 20, Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to a call in the Pageland area for an infant who was unresponsive. When he got to the scene, Deputy Gopaul quickly began to administer CPR until EMS arrived.
The baby was taken by ambulance to Monroe, N.C. then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. Officials said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that the child “is now home and recovering from the COVID-19 virus.”
Deputy Gopaul, the sheriff’s office said, was quarantined and has since tested negative for COVID-19.
“Deputy Gopaul did not hesitate in performing his duties,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sheriff James Dixon is honored to have Shawn Gopaul as a deputy with his office.”
No further information was released.
