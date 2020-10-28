Salisbury Police receives grant to hire homeless advocate

“Homelessness is a growing community issue for Salisbury,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “In our interactions with those community members, we noticed they tended to be victimized more frequently. That realization, coupled with what seemed to be an uptick in the number of homeless people, the police department sought a solution to assist resolving both their victimization and situation that led to their unstable housing. We were fortunate to be granted a civilian position within the department that will serve as a caseworker connecting the many services in Rowan County with the people in need to prevent future victimization and stabilize their housing situation.”