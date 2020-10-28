Preparations underway for the “reverse” parade in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The disruption of our daily lives by the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t show any sign of letting up, and that means some holiday traditions won’t be happening like they have for so many years.
Parade, festivals, even family gatherings have been canceled or will be held on a limited or virtual basis.
“There have been so many things canceled," said 'Tis The Season Spectacular organizer Hen Henderlite.
It’s a tough season for parades. Charlotte’s Novant Health Thanksgiving parade will be a virtual event this year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade will be scaled back with no attendees.
In Rowan County, the Thanksgiving parade has been a tradition for more than 70 years, but with pandemic set in, organizers said they couldn’t fill the sidewalks with the thousands of spectators who would normally attend.
So Henderlite and Shari Graham decided they still needed to find a way to give the community something to smile about, so they’ve taken the parade concept and turned it around.
“What if we put the families in the cars and they watched the parade?" Graham asked.
The attendees will drive thru the parade, with all of the displays on the sidewalks and stores.
“You get in with your family and your friends, we’re hoping will decorate their cars, wear pajamas, drink hot cocoa, in a perfectly safe environment," Graham added. “Live entertainment, interactive windows, snow machines, incredible inflatable characters, there’s tons of stuff.”
“And an amazing light show," Henderlite added. "You’ll be just surrounded by lights, sounds, and colors or Christmas.”
This event will take place Wednesday, November, 25 from 5:00-9:00, and is being called the “Tis the Season Spectacular: Take a Hometown Ride With Us.”
The route will travel down Main Street from Franklin Street to Horah Street resembling a “mini-McAdenville.”
“It’s a combination McAdenville, Macy’s New York, with the interactive windows those kinds of things, we want you be almost overstimulated," Graham said. "We didn’t want you to be able to turn your head, or a child turn their head and not see something wonderful.”
It will also serve another purpose by helping local merchants who have struggled during the pandemic
“Our downtown merchants have suffered during COVID," Henderlite said. "Their foot traffic into their stores has been down. By showcasing their storefronts and decorating their windows, I feel it’s going to being more people downtown to do their Christmas shopping downtown Salisbury.”
The committee is committed to provide funds to help them with decorating costs; as well as manpower, to help them decorate. Some shop windows will have live interactive scenes reminiscent of Macy windows in New York. The event will offer a holiday scavenger hunt for families to participate as they travel the parade route while listening to holiday music provided by WSAT, Memories 1280 AM and 103.3 FM radio.
The Grinch may be atop a downtown building and Elves on Shelves will be scattered along the parade route. Families take a photo and upload to instagram. A drawing will be held from all postings and winning families will receive merchant gift cards.
According to organizers, sponsors are crucial to the success of the event as it will be expensive.
“We are thankful to our Presenting sponsor, Food Lion and to our other sponsors to date, the Law Office of Wallace & Graham, New Sarum Brewery, GCS Global Solutions, Cathy Griffin Century 21 Towne and Country, F&M Bank, The Bernheims Family, David Post, Catawba College, Nancy Stanback, Carolina Curbers, Salisbury Animal Hospital, Salisbury Motor Company, Matt & Gwinn Barr, KMD Construction, Hotwire, Novant Health, Godley Garden Center, Venue Services/Virtual Sounds, and WSAT,” Henderlite said. "We have made requests for other potential sponsors and hope to add additional sponsors as the planning process moves forward.
Anyone interested in a sponsorship should contact Rowan County Tourism Authority at 704-638-3100. Various levels of sponsorship entitle the sponsor to various benefits.
To reserve a slot in this year’s event, participants can access the sign up link by going to https://tistheseasonspectacular.com/. Click the button, " Drive Through Ticket Reservations" at the top right side of the page. The sign up for time slots begins Monday, October 26, 2020. Participants must reserve a slot in order to participate. These times will be color-coded and can be emailed or picked up by the participant at the Rowan County Tourism Authority’s office.
There is no cost to participate. 110 cars will be permitted per half hour.
Staging for the event will be in the Law Offices of Wallace & Graham parking lot. Santa will greet parade goers at the Main St/Horah Street intersection. Organizers expect all entries to adhere to our Mission Statement: The “Tis the Season Spectacular” is a public parade open to participants to all belief systems and welcomes a diversity of ideas that portrays the goodwill associated with the holiday season.
“I just want people to enjoy it," Graham said.
