Operation “Watchful Eye” verifies addresses of 1,005 sex offenders in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Operation “Watchful Eye” has verified the addresses of 1,005 sex offenders in Mecklenburg County before Halloween.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden announced the results of the 2020 sex offender verification operation that has been ongoing since Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will run through Oct. 31.
During this operation, law enforcement worked to verify the addresses of 1,005 registered sex offenders in Mecklenburg County.
Sheriff McFadden commends his staff and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Division of Community Corrections, Mint Hill Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Davidson Police Department, Cornelius Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their support and assistance during this year’s verification operation.
“Working together as a collective law enforcement community makes our county, city, and townships safer and we are so appreciative of our partnerships with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies,” a press release read.
To download the free sex offender mobile app, go to www.mecksheriff.com and click on the “Sex Offender” tab listed under “Services.”
If you have information about a sex offender’s whereabouts that does not match the information on the registry, you can contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 704-336-8730.
