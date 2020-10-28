One killed in northeast Charlotte, marking city’s 100th homicide this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, marking the city’s 100th homicide in 2020.
The incident happened around 9:29 a.m. at a home on Princess Street near N Graham Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to an assault call and found a victim with a gunshot wound inside the home. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
Circumstances surrounding the homicide were not provided. No names have been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
