Once again, thieves targeting catalytic converters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies across the Carolinas are starting to see more reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.
In August, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported a 372% increase in catalytic converters being stolen from underneath cars.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s emission system that reduces pollutants coming from the vehicle’s tailpipe. The device contains between 3 and 8 grams of rhodium, palladium, and platinum. The current value of these precious metals make them appealing to thieves.
The catalytic converters on some hybrid cars, like a Toyota Prius, can be worth more than those on a standard vehicle. According to Salisbury Police detectives Easler and Ginn, the catalytic converter doesn’t have to work as hard in the hybrid car, leaving it cleaner with less wear.
Thieves can generally remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle very quickly using a battery powered hand saw. In some cases it can be done in less than a minute.
The loss of a catalytic converter is a real headache for the owner of the car. Without the device, the car can’t pass inspection, and in some cases, won’t run. If your converter is stolen, you’ll likely know it right away due to the very loud noise the engine will make.
Repair and replacement costs can be high, ranging from around $700 to more than $2000, according to edmunds.com
Locally, investigators have been checking with scrap yards and metal recyclers to see if anyone has been bringing in catalytic converters. North Carolina general statute 66-424 states that secondary metal recyclers cannot “purchase any central air conditioner evaporator coils or condensers, or catalytic converters that are not attached to a vehicle, except that a secondary metals recycler may purchase these items from a company, contractor, or individual that is in the business of installing, replacing, maintaining, or removing these items.”
Detectives Easler and Ginn said that preventing catalytic converter theft isn’t easy since the thieves can work so quickly. The best recommendation, they say, is to park a vehicle inside, and when that’s not possible, park in a well lit area, and park close to other cars to make access more difficult. Some aftermarket companies do offer mesh screens and other protective devices.
