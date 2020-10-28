Man shot multiple times, robbed by three men outside Union Co. home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot multiple times before being robbed outside his home in Union County Tuesday night, according to detectives.
The incident happened around 10:10 p.m. at a home on Macedonia Church Road. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at the home and found the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to Atrium Main and was still hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators say three armed black males wearing masks and hoodies approached the home while the victim was outside working on a 4-wheeler he was preparing to sell. At least one of the armed men “fired multiple rounds striking the victim.”
After the shooting, the trio stole a mobile device from the victim then forced his wife to take them inside where they took cash and other valuables. The men then left the scene on foot. The victim’s wife was not injured.
A Monroe Police K-9 unit responded and identified a possible track leading to W.G. Medlin Road, where deputies believe a vehicle was possibly waiting for the suspects.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Union County Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600 or the Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
