Gaston County man charged with child sex crimes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 70-year-old Gaston County man is facing sex offense charges involving a child.
John Wyin Donaldson of Kings Mountain was charged in an investigation after the victim reported an incident to their school resource officer. Following the investigation, Donaldson was charged with felony statutory sex offense on a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.
The charges were reported Wednesday.
Donaldson was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
