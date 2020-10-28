Former Hunter Biden business associate claims he warned Biden family about alleged China ties

NEW YORK (WCSC/CBS News) - A former business associate of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, repeated claims Tuesday night that he warned the presidential hopeful about how alleged business dealings with China could jeopardize Biden’s 2020 presidential run.
Tony Bobulinski appeared Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, claiming the Biden family “shrugged off concerns” that Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son’s business deals and their impact on the 2020 campaign. Bobulinksi said he raised the concerns to Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, in 2017 about a possible joint venture with a Chinese energy firm called Sinohawk Holdings.
Bobulinksi said he was the former CEO of Sinohawk, which was a partnership between the chairman of the CEFC China Energy conglomerate, Ye Jianming, and two Biden family members.
President Donald Trump invited Bobulinksi as his guest to Thursday night’s presidential debate in Nashville. Speaking to reporters outside that event, Bobulinksi alleged Joe Biden was aware of and involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China.
“I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter, that if I went public this information would be it would ‘bury all of us, man, the Bidens included,’” he said. “I have no wish to bury anyone. I’ve never been political. The few contributions I’ve made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.”
Bobulinski told reporters he was approached by James Gillier in 2015 about joining him in a deal with the Chinese-state-owned CFC China Energy and what Gillier called “one of the the most prominent families in the United States.”
“I was informed first by Gillier, and then by Hunter Biden, and by Rob Walker, who was working with the Bidens, that the Bidens wanted to form a new entity with CFC, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate and technology in the U.S. and around the world,” Bobulinski said. “And the entity would initially be capitalized with $10 million and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital. After months of discussion, I agreed to Gillier and Hunter Biden’s request to become CEO of the entity to be called Sinohawk.”
Bobulinski said the Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, and Hunter Biden introduced him to the former vice president. He said during what he described as an approximately hour-long meeting, he and Joe Biden discussed the Biden family’s business plans with the Chinese, claiming that Biden was “plainly familiar, at least at a high level” with those plans.
“After that meeting, I had numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gillier and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sinohawk,” he said. “On May 13 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says 10% held by ‘H,’ for ‘the big guy.’ In that email, there’s no question that ‘H’ stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden.”
Bubulinski told reporters that on numerous occasions, “it was made clear” to him that “Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face.”
The Biden campaign has repeatedly denied that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.
Trump, asked about a report of a bank account in China at Thursday night’s debate, said that account had been closed in 2015, and referenced the email Bobulinski claims implicated Biden.
“I don’t make money from China. You do,” Trump said to Biden. “I don’t make money from Ukraine. You do.” I don’t make money from Russia. You made $3.5 million, Joe. And your son gave you -- they even have a statement that we have to give 10 percent to ‘the big man,’ you’re the big man, I think. I don’t know, maybe you’re not. But you’re the big man, I think. Your son said we have to give 10 percent to the big man, Joe. What’s that all about? It’s terrible."
Biden said he has not “taken a penny from any foreign source ever” in his life.
“We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and, in fact, is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever. Ever,” Biden said.
