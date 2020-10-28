Former Hunter Biden business associate claims he warned Biden family about alleged China ties

“I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter, that if I went public this information would be it would ‘bury all of us, man, the Bidens included,’” he said. “I have no wish to bury anyone. I’ve never been political. The few contributions I’ve made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.”