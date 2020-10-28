FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Watch in effect across Carolinas as Zeta moves north

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon as the remnants of Zeta spread across the WBTV viewing area.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the viewing area as wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph will be common in the watch area during the passage of Zeta late tonight through early Thursday afternoon. Additionally, gusty wind could snap trees especially in neighborhoods where the ground is overly saturated.
Scattered showers will become heavier and more numerous Wednesday evening through Thursday midday. The highest rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected across the Mountains and Foothills, meanwhile the Piedmont should receive no more than an inch over the next 24-hour period. In advance of potential flooding issues, watches have already been issued for portions of the region, which include:
Flash Flood Watch: Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties through Thursday afternoon. Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest accumulations occur over the mountains, escarpment, and adjacent foothills.
Flood Watch: Ashe and Watauga counties through Thursday afternoon. Runoff from the heavy rain will cause rises along area streams and rivers in the counties under the watch.
Embedded thunderstorms will develop as the bands of rain become more prominent tonight and tomorrow morning. While the overall threat for severe storms and tornadoes is low, robust winds and rotating storm cells cannot be ruled out. The main period of concern for strong to severe storm development is Thursday morning and afternoon west of the higher elevations.
Temperatures are secondary to the excessive rainfall, but still could play a critical part in the terms of the risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s today with lows in the mid 60s tonight. By Thursday afternoon, highs could easily reach into the mid 80s. Those warm temperatures could trigger a few storms where tropical moisture continues to linger.
The passage of a cold front Thursday evening will usher cooler and drier air into the Carolinas. Highs will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows falling to the 30s in the higher elevations and 40s elsewhere. Halloween evening will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Remember to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night as you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep with the ending of Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning.
A second frontal passage Sunday will provide us with a more potent blast of cold air next week. In fact, high temperatures will only reach into the 50s Monday afternoon before plunging into the 20s and 30s overnight giving us our first freeze of season.
