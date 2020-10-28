FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning in effect across Carolinas as powerful Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon as powerful Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast as a category 2 storm with winds of 110mph.
The fast-moving storm came ashore on the southern Louisiana coastline in a region of the Gulf Coast that has already been in the crosshairs of earlier storms this season.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area. The counties under Tropical Storm Warning include Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Lincoln, Caldwell, Iredell, Burke, Cabarrus, Avery, Gaston, Rowan, Watauga and Ashe.
By first thing Thursday morning, the storm will be moving through the North Carolina mountains.
Because it is such a fast mover, the storm won’t be able to weaken by the time it gets to us. That means we should expect gusty winds during the day on Thursday.
We don’t get Tropical Storm Warnings very often so here’s what it means for us.
- Winds could gust over 50mph.
- The mountains could pick up 2-4″ of rain. The rest of us will see up to an inch of rain.
- For many of us, outside of the mountains, winds will end up being a bigger issue than heavy rain.
- Bring inside anything which could potentially blow away. That includes lawn furniture and Halloween decorations.
- A few storms could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado is possible.
Scattered showers will become heavier and more numerous Wednesday evening through Thursday midday. The highest rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected across the Mountains and Foothills, meanwhile the Piedmont should receive no more than an inch over the next 24-hour period.
In advance of potential flooding issues, watches have already been issued for portions of the region, which include:
Flash Flood Watch: Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties through Thursday afternoon. Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest accumulations occur over the mountains, escarpment, and adjacent foothills.
Flood Watch: Ashe and Watauga counties through Thursday afternoon. Runoff from the heavy rain will cause rises along area streams and rivers in the counties under the watch.
Embedded thunderstorms will develop as the bands of rain become more prominent tonight and tomorrow morning.
While the overall threat for severe storms and tornadoes is low, robust winds and rotating storm cells cannot be ruled out.
The main period of concern for strong to severe storm development is Thursday morning and afternoon west of the higher elevations.
The storm will move in and out quickly. We will see the rain and wind dying down through the afternoon and evening hours. Friday looks mainly dry and cool.
Temperatures are secondary to the excessive rainfall, but still could play a critical part in the terms of the risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon.
By Thursday afternoon, highs could easily reach into the mid 80s. Those warm temperatures could trigger a few storms where tropical moisture continues to linger.
The passage of a cold front Thursday evening will usher cooler and drier air into the Carolinas. Highs will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows falling to the 30s in the higher elevations and 40s elsewhere. Halloween evening will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Remember to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night as you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep with the ending of Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning.
A second frontal passage Sunday will provide us with a more potent blast of cold air next week. In fact, high temperatures will only reach into the 50s Monday afternoon before plunging into the 20s and 30s overnight giving us our first freeze of season.
