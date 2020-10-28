FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning in effect across Carolinas as powerful Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana

The passage of a cold front Thursday evening will usher cooler and drier air into the Carolinas. Highs will be in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows falling to the 30s in the higher elevations and 40s elsewhere. Halloween evening will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Remember to set your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night as you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep with the ending of Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning.