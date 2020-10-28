Death by distribution charge filed against man in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man with death by distribution. The charge involves an accusation that the suspect provided drugs that resulted in the overdose death of another person.
On Tuesday, deputies charged Shorod Lamar Young, 30, with one count of death by distribution and one count of drug possession with the intent to sell and deliver.
Young was arrested on Tuesday night in the 500 block of W. Jake Alexander Boulevard. Bond is set at $85,000.
Additional details were not released.
