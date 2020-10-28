CMPD releases new information in case of woman found ‘viciously murdered’ behind Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discussed a case Wednesday involving a woman officers say was found “viciously murdered” near a strip mall in west Charlotte just over a year ago.
The body of 61-year-old Jennifer Banner was found wrapped up in a towel and tarp on Columbus Day - October 16, 2019 - near a business in a strip mall on Freedom Drive, across the street from Taco Bell. An autopsy released in August revealed graphic details about her death.
Police have previously said they believe she was targeted, and they fear her killer could be targeting others.
During Wednesday’s press conference, CMPD urged anyone with any information about the case to come forward.
“She was discarded as if she didn’t mean anything to the people who care about her, love her and miss her,” officials said. “We know there are people in the community who have information about this case who have not yet come forward.”
Police said those people may be hesitant to come forward because they have a relationship with the person involved, fear for their safety, or think their information is insignificant.
“There is no information that is insignificant, no matter how small,” they said.
CMPD believes the persons responsible are likely familiar with area she was found, or the area where she was last seen alive on Oct. 14, 2019, the 400 block of Craighead Road.
Investigators believe Banner was brought to the strip mall in a vehicle, and are hoping that could be a key to solving the case.
Detectives say people who are involved in incidents like this typically engage in post-event behavior such as disposing of a vehicle suddenly, making unexpected repairs or deep-cleaning a vehicle at odd hours of the day or night. They added that the person responsible may also have gone missing suddenly after Banner’s body was found on Oct. 16.
According to the autopsy, workers at one of the businesses found Banner’s body wrapped up in a blanket and a tarp secured with electrical cord. At first the workers thought it was refuse, but checked the next day after it was not removed and discovered it was a body. They then called 911.
The autopsy report states that Banner had been decapitated, and that her head was absent at the time of the autopsy. According to the report, she was identified by fingerprints.
Officials say her neck contained “sharp force injuries,” but it cannot be determined whether she was killed before those injuries occurred.
WBTV has reached out to CMPD to ask if any additional evidence was recovered at or near the scene. We are still awaiting a response.
The conclusion of the report states that Banner’s death was caused by “undetermined homicidal means.”
Police immediately began a homicide investigation into Banner’s death when she was found in October, but released few details until a press conference on December 20, 2019.
“I’ve been in law enforcement a long time. I’ve been a part of a lot of homicide investigations,” said CMPD Capt. Rob Dance in December. “She was viciously murdered. The worst case that I’ve ever seen.”
Dance added that investigators believe Banner was killed at another location and her body dropped off where she was found.
Capt. Dance said they believe Banner may have been targeted due her lifestyle, which investigators say may have included drugs and prostitution.
“No one deserves to die like she did," Dance said. "No one.”
Dance said there is a “remote possibility there is a public safety concern.”
“We want the public to know this person responsible for her death is still out there, and could very well be targeting people living a similar lifestyle,” Capt. Dance said. “It’s a public safety concern because in the investigation because of the lifestyle she was living – if others are engaged in that lifestyle, they may cross paths with that individual.”
Police are urging anyone with any information at all that could possibly lead to an arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.