CATS to provide free transportation on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says they will provide free public transit to the polls on Election Day.
CATS' policy board, the Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC), voted and approved free fares for all fixed-route bus, LYNX Blue Line, and STS paratransit riders on Tuesday, November 3.
Riders are reminded to abide by the current social distancing protocols on bus and light rail.
Officials say riders may only sit in unmarked seats; bus loads will continue to be capped at 20 passengers.
CATS highly encourages the use of a face mask while on-board a vehicle.
Riders can plan their trip via Google Trip Planner or by visiting RideTransit.org to find their nearest route.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.