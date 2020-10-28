Carolina Panthers celebrate 10,000th early voter at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers celebrated their 10,000th early voter at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday.
The voter was greeted with a celebration as she walked into the stadium to cast her vote.
No matter your designated polling place in Mecklenburg County, you may vote early at Bank of America Stadium.
Officials say early voting will run even day from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, including Panthers game days, at one of the 15 booths within the venue.
Bank of America Stadium is a one-stop voting site, so you can register and cast your ballot on any one of the early voting days.
Social distancing measures are in effect to keep everyone safe as they participate in the voting process.
In August, the Panthers launched “Your Vote Counts,” a nonpartisan initiative to educate, register, and mobilize voters within the Carolinas. You can check out more information on voting and the initiative here.
Bank of America Stadium WILL NOT serve as a voting location on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Officials say free parking is provided in the Duke Energy parking deck (410 S. Mint Street) on all non-Panther game days. Voters may enter the deck from either the Mint St. or Graham St. entrances.
Voters will receive a voucher upon voter check-in in order to exit the parking deck.
Parking on Panthers game days (Sunday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 29) will only be available at the Legacy Union parking deck (720 S. Church St.). Game day voters will receive a parking voucher for the Legacy Union deck upon voter check-in.
Limited curbside voting is available for the elderly and persons with disabilities. Curbside voting is located in a designated lane on the Graham St. side of the stadium.
