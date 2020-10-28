Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools set remote learning day Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools have both set a remote learning day for Thursday due to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moving through the Carolinas.
Students will have a remote learning day on Oct. 29 in Cabarrus County’s school district. In Kannapolis, all students and staff will work remotely.
Other school districts in the WBTV viewing area have also set Thursday as a remote learning day, see the link below.
Forecasts indicate high winds, which create safety concerns for operating school buses. Additionally, road conditions could be hazardous.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area. The counties under Tropical Storm Warning include Mecklenburg, Cleveland, Lincoln, Caldwell, Iredell, Burke, Cabarrus, Avery, Gaston, Rowan, Watauga and Ashe.
Friday, Oct. 30 will remain a remote learning day as originally scheduled for both school districts.
Cabarrus County Schools says each school will have information about assignments and classes posted to its website.
