Zeta should re-strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Zeta weakened after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula. Winds are down to 65mph. However, it is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane tonight.
As it moves north, through the Gulf of Mexico, it should maintain category 1 hurricane status.
The projected landfall will be along the eastern part of the Louisiana coast in the late afternoon/ early evening on Wednesday.
For the seventh time this year, New Orleans will be in the cone of uncertainty (meaning the cone where the tropical system could potentially strike).
After making landfall, the storm will move to the northeast and toward the Carolinas. That isn’t all though. A winter storm is moving out of the central part of the country. The two will join forces and bring us a chance for rain, starting the second half of Wednesday. That is why there is a First Alert for Wednesday afternoon. It won’t be a wash-out but showers are a possibility - especially for the mountains.
Heavier rain will move in for Thursday. The mountains and foothills could pick up 2-4″ of rain. Farther east, we could see closer to an inch of rain. Our eastern and SC counties will likely see even less - as you will be farther from the center of the action.
The rain will move out late in the day on Thursday and we should be mainly dry on Friday.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
