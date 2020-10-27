21-year-old woman killed in Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed when a vehicle she was in overturned in Caldwell County Monday afternoon, according to N.C. troopers.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Indian Grave Road. Troopers say a 2006 Ford Ranger was going north on 321, ran off the road to the left, overcorrected and then overturned several times in the northbound lanes.
The passenger in the truck, identified as 21-year-old Deanna Jean Smith, of Boone, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she was not restrained by a seatbelt.
The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old man from Boone, received minor injuries as well.
The northbound lanes were closed until approximately 5 p.m.
Officials say a “decision concerning charges is pending further consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office.”
No further information has been released.
