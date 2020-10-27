Flags to fly at half-staff for N.C. native Morgan Garrett, woman killed in Navy training plane crash

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.
The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Nov. 2.
Originally from Weddington, Garrett and US Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross were killed during a routine training flight from Florida on Friday.
The U.S. Navy says Garrett, was on the U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft traveling from Florida that crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.
Garrett was a graduate of Weddington High School in Union County.
In 2019, she graduated from the Coast Guard Academy where she served as a regimental activities officer.
Weddington High School painted a rock in honor of Garrett and shared a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
“We honor one of our Warriors- Ensign Morgan Garrett, USCG. Your smile, energy, and Warrior spirit will always be remembered,” the tweet read.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
