Flags to fly at half-staff for N.C. native Morgan Garrett, woman killed in Navy training plane crash

By WBTV Web Staff | October 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 4:37 PM

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Nov. 2.

Originally from Weddington, Garrett and US Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross were killed during a routine training flight from Florida on Friday.

The U.S. Navy says Garrett, was on the U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft traveling from Florida that crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Garrett was a graduate of Weddington High School in Union County.

In 2019, she graduated from the Coast Guard Academy where she served as a regimental activities officer.

Weddington High School painted a rock in honor of Garrett and shared a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

“We honor one of our Warriors- Ensign Morgan Garrett, USCG. Your smile, energy, and Warrior spirit will always be remembered,” the tweet read.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

