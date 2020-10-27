Second suspect charged with murder in September shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are charged with murder in the killing of a 28-year-old man on September 6.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Deante Brown died from a gunshot wound shortly after arriving at Atrium Health Main with a gunshot wound.
More than a month after the killing, 30-year-old Jarius Anthony Jeryll Gaskin was charged with murder as a second suspect in Brown’s killing.
Da’Reem Dante Gaskin, 27, was charged on September 15 with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation and firearm by felon.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
Information surrounding the shooting, including a location, was not provided.
