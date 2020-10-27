Rowan County man gets 7+ years in federal prison on drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County with a long and violent criminal history has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on drug charges.
Joshua Byrd was the object of an investigation involving the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police, Mocksville Police, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.
Byrd was considered by law enforcement to be a “high-ranking gang member.” Byrd had been arrested recently in Charlotte for two weapons possession violations and ahd been involved in a stand-off with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team.
Byrd is considered a suspect in several shootings in Salisbury, but police say that due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses and victims, they were not able to obtain warrants for Byrd’s arrest.
In 2019, investigators began making a series of controlled and undercover buys of narcotics from Byrd. Approximately 11 purchases were made for methamphetamine and heroin, according to the report. A total of 47.6 grams of heroin and 58.3 grams of meth were seized.
Byrd was arrested in Greensboro in 2019.
On October 22, Byrd pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 93 months active time in federal prison, and an additional 36 months of supervised release.
