Rowan County Arts Council accepting applications for CARES ACT grants

Arts and Cultural organizations that are not for profit and/or past recipients of Rowan Arts Council funding are eligible for consideration for a North Carolina CARES for Arts grant to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020. The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits (including contractors), on-going operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures.