President Trump coming back to North Carolina this week
President Donald Trump addresses delegates at the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte on Aug. 24, 2020. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 5:44 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump will be making yet another stop in North Carolina this week, marking his third visit to the state in two weeks.

The president will delivers remarks at a “Make America Great Again” victory rally in Fayetteville on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The event will take place at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Airport Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., while the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

The president was just joined by Dan Bishop and Congressman Hudson at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Just last week, President Trump visited Gastonia for a campaign rally that that was attended by more than 23,000 people.

The president delivered remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21. The event happened at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road.

