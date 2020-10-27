President Trump coming back to North Carolina this week

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump will be making yet another stop in North Carolina this week, marking his third visit to the state in two weeks.
The president will delivers remarks at a “Make America Great Again” victory rally in Fayetteville on Thursday, Oct. 29.
The event will take place at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Airport Road. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., while the event will start at 6:30 p.m.
The president was just joined by Dan Bishop and Congressman Hudson at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Just last week, President Trump visited Gastonia for a campaign rally that that was attended by more than 23,000 people.
The president delivered remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally on Oct. 21. The event happened at Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day Road.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.