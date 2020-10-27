Person killed in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

The incident happened on Pegram Street around 7 p.m. (CMPD generic photo) (Source: John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 27, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 7:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been killed in Charlotte Tuesday night, police say.

The incident happened on Pegram Street around 7 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation near the scene.

One person was pronounced dead. No one involved has been identified.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests

This is a developing story and police have not provided any other information..

