Parents question timeline of CMS return to in-person learning, testing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In less than one week thousands of Charlotte Mecklenburg school families will be sending their children back to school, inside the classroom.
But they won’t be going back full time.
Elementary students are returning only on a rotating schedule. They’re either group A or group B.
Megan Carmilani has a daughter in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.
She says her daughter has a disability. It puts her in the high-risk category if she got the coronavirus.
That’s why come Monday she says she wont be sending her back.
“She’s not stepping foot in the building,” says Carmilani.
It’s a decision Carmilani doesn’t take lightly.
But the mom doesn’t feel like the district is ready to bring students back for in-person learning.
“We take this responsibility of providing equity in education very seriously and we take just as seriously our duty to protect the health and well being of our staff, students and families in our community," said Superintendent Earnest Winston during an October emergency board meeting.
But Carmilani says the timeline the district’s laid out, doesn’t reflect that message.
“You’re putting parents in the situation of I’m going to send my child to school and they’re going to potentially bring it back," says Carmilani.
Roatating groups of K-5 students head back in the classroom, this Monday November 2nd.
Middle school students go back, rotating groups starting the week of Novemeber 23rd.
A closer look at the calendar, means middle school students would only go back for two days, before being sent back home for the Thanksgiving holidays.
High school students return for in-person testing the week before the Christmas holiday, December 14th.
“The idea of you’re trying to force people into these buildings, for testing is is ludicrous to me.”
CMS has always said the schedules can be changed, because COVID is so hard to plan around.
The CMS board meets Wednesday, October 28th, the final board meeting before K-5 returns for in-person. The board is expected to hear an update about in-person testing and a ‘readiness report’ by district staff.
