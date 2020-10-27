Nice fall day after the fog burns off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy dense fog will be an issue for many morning commuters, so please use caution until it burns off by mid-morning. As for the rest of the day, we’ll enjoy partly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings that will rise into the mid to upper 70s.
After a pleasant evening, we’ll fall back into the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will bring a steady increase in cloud cover as the day unfolds with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower is possible late in the day, before rain becomes more widespread Wednesday night, as the remnants of Zeta move closer to the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as widespread rain and even a few heavier thunderstorms are forecast, as the remnants of Zeta moves through east Tennessee and the Appalachian Mountain region. A few storms could be severe, depending on how everything develops. Highs Thursday are anticipated to rise into the middle 70s.
A few rain showers may linger very early Friday, with the afternoon dominated by sunshine and cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Very cool and dry weather is expected for the Halloween weekend, with lows around 40° and highs in the lower 60s.
Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to regain hurricane strength later today over the southern Gulf of Mexico and head toward a Louisiana landfall late Wednesday. On the current forecast track, Zeta will weaken Wednesday night and Thursday as the remnants quickly move northeast through Alabama into Tennessee before tracking into Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.