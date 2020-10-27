Man pleads enters plea in Rowan homicide, now in court in Cabarrus on another homicide case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man originally charged with murder in a case in Salisbury from 2014 has entered a guilty plea to the charge of voluntary manslaughter.
John Calvin Sifford, III, was originally charged with the murder of Antonio Chambers. He was also charged at the time with drug charges. On Monday he also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted trafficking.
In court on Monday, Sifford entered the guilty plea and was given a sentence of between 120 and 156 months.
The Chambers incident happened at the Colonial Village apartments on D Avenue in Salisbury.
Police arrested Sifford in that case following a car chase in which officers managed to shoot out the tires of the car Sifford was driving. According to the report, when police tried to stop his car on Bringle Ferry Road, he drove away through residential property. After a short vehicle chase, police say they shot Sifford’s tires until he crashed in front of a home on E. Lafayette Street.
Police say he got out of the car, ran, and was caught. He was uninjured in the incident.
Sifford will now face trial in Cabarrus County for the 2007 murder of Bismar Garcia. According to Concord Police, Garcia was shot and killed in front of 117 Powder Street, SW.
Reginald T. Leach was also arrested and charged with Garcia’s murder.
