Man has robbed 8 stores in 9 days, Lexington, Richland deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to identify the suspect in numerous robberies that have recently happened in Lexington and Richland counties.
Six recent robberies have happened in Lexington County and two have happened in Richland County, officials say.
In each case, a man has kept a hand in his pocket to make people think he’s armed. Officials believe all eight robberies are linked.
Thankfully, no one has been hurt during the robberies, but victims have told deputies they feared for their lives.
Surveillance pictures of the suspect are above.
The first six robberies happened at several locations within a few miles of each other in northwest Columbia, under LCSD’s jurisdiction:
- Oct. 18 – Circle K, 2201 Bush River Rd
- Oct. 20 – Speedway, 637 St. Andrews Rd
- Oct. 21 – Spinx, 485 Piney Grove Rd
- Oct. 21 – Pops, 441 Piney Grove Rd
- Oct. 23 – CVS, 100 Outlet Pointe Blvd
- Oct. 25 – Shell, 538 St. Andrews Rd
The locations are all off I-26 or I-20, near the interchange of those interstates.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect appears to be 25 to 35 years old.
A robbery at a Shell on North Main Street in Columbia and another at an Exxon on Winnsboro Road in Blythewood are likely also connected, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Those robberies happened on the nights of Sunday, Oct. 26 and Monday, Oct. 27 and match the M.O. of the first six.
RCSD hopes to release surveillance video of the suspect from the most recent robbery. This story will be updated if and when that happens.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured, or has any information on these crimes, should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
