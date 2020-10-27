Man charged in string of peeping incidents in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte have arrested a man in connection with a string of peeping incidents in north Charlotte neighborhood.
The investigation began on Sept. 28 when, just after 8:40 p.m., officers got a call about a man looking into a window on Nugget Court, which is in the University Village at Charlotte neighborhood. When officers got to the scene, they found a man, 43-year-old Seon Clarke, who matched the description of the suspect and began speaking with him.
Clarke then ran from officers on foot but was quickly apprehended, according to CMPD.
He was then interviewed by detectives with the CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit and later transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with secret peeping.
After the September arrest, detectives say they were able to identify Clarke as a suspect in two additional cases, and three warrants for secret peeping were issued for his arrest. He was served with those warrants on Oct. 20.
No further details were released, but police say the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.