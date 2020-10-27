Life Stuff: This tip helped us save our produce and money

Fruit together in a smoothie is great, but they like to live separately until you blend them together. Did you know different fruits like strawberries and bananas give off a chemical called ethylene? I didn’t either. When ethylene is released in the air from fruit, they fight each other and bring the lifespan of your produce down. That’s why your strawberries will start to mold and your bananas will start to brown. Nobody has time for that! Just keep them in their own space.