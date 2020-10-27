Last dry day before Zeta’s remnants blaze through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy and foggy start to this Tuesday, sunshine will gradually break through the overcast paving the way for a partly cloudy afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.
A few clouds will stick around through the late evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be dry to start, however, clouds are expected to return to Carolinas as Zeta approaches the central Gulf coast. Locally, rain chances increase Wednesday night as Zeta makes landfall and moves through the Deep South.
A First Alert is in effect for Thursday as periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected overnight Wednesday through Thursday as the remnants of Zeta pass over the region. The threats of flash flooding and severe weather aren’t totally out of the question, however, any instances in which they occur will be isolated at best.
Over the next couple days, heavy rainfall and thick clouds will limit sunshine. Therefore, temperatures will milder, yet still above average in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday before only reaching the upper 60s Friday.
Conditions improve for Friday with cool, mostly dry weather expected through early next week. Weekend highs will stay below average in the low 60s while overnight temperatures will visit the 40s across the Piedmont and 30s in the higher elevations.
Halloween evening will be dry with temperatures will be in the 50s. After you finish your Halloween festivities and activities, remember to move your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning, simply put you’ll gain an hour on November 1st.
There’s a slight chance for a few passing showers Sunday, but overall, the weekend will be much drier than the next couple days to come.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
