142 jobs, $17.5 million investment as Eastern Fence Company picks Rowan County site

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC. (Eastern Fence), a Corinthian Capital portfolio company, will locate a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County.
Eastern Fence plans to create 142 new jobs over the next four years, as well as invest $17.5 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility in the Mid-South Industrial Park at 7401 Statesville Boulevard.
Eastern Fence, founded in 1971, is a well-known manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial fence products. Headquartered in Medford, New York, the company offers a full line of wood fence, chain-link products, aluminum and steel ornamental products, welded mesh, guide rail and post and rail.
“Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC is extremely excited to be expanding into our new Salisbury operation to better fulfill the needs of our customers,” said Peter Williams Jr., Chief Executive Officer – Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC. “We greatly appreciate the support from the State of North Carolina, Rowan County and the City of Salisbury on this expansion project, and we look forward to being an involved corporate citizen in our new community.”
The Rowan County Board of Commissioners showed its support for the project by awarding the company an ‘Economic Development Investment Grant’, a performance-based incentive requiring the company to meet predetermined employment goals before incentives are paid.
“We are thrilled that Eastern Fence has chosen our community for its new facility” said County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “It’s rewarding to know that a company with their reputation and history recognizes all the advantages Rowan County can offer such as a skilled workforce, an affordable cost of living and a pro-business environment.”
Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his gratitude for the company’s investment: “We’d like to thank Eastern Fence for selecting Rowan County as the home of their new manufacturing and distribution center. Their decision to locate in our community strengthens the economic base with well-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector. We look forward to beginning a long relationship with Eastern Fence and assisting in their continued growth.”
A variety of public and private sector partners played key roles in bringing Eastern Fence to Rowan County. Earlier today, the state Economic Investment Committee voted to award a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) to Eastern Fence. JDIGs are a performance-based, discretionary incentive that provides cash grants directly to new and expanding companies to help offset the cost of locating or expanding a facility in the state.
Additional funding for the project was provided by Duke Energy through its Carolinas Investment Fund. Tammy Whaley, Duke Energy economic development manager, said that “Duke Energy welcomes Eastern Fence to their new home in Rowan County. The company has selected a great location to do business and we look forward to assisting them as they begin operations and as they grow and expand operations into the future.”
Other essential partners in the project include the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Norfolk Southern, CSX and the North Carolina Railroad Company.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.