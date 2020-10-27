A grieving family asks: Why aren’t county jails doing more to stop spread of COVID-19?

In a recent petition, more than 20 inmates at the Bladen County Jail contended that staff members and detainees weren’t wearing masks, and that newly arrived detainees were sometimes put in quarantine for just eight days before they were moved into cell blocks with others. They also claim staff move from the quarantine unit to other units without ever wearing masks or gloves. They also said they are issued one shirt and pair of pants at a time, and that those clothes are washed just once a week.