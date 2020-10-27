Food drive for veterans now underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Old Armor Beer Company are sponsoring a food drive for Cabarrus and Rowan County veterans who are in need. Drop off your canned food items, in the carts at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way; at the ticket office at Atrium Health Ballpark or at Old Armor Beer Company by November 23, 2020.