First Alert in effect for the remnants of Zeta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We continue to see the quiet weather pattern continue around the Carolinas from tonight into the first half of Wednesday. Once again, there could be some patchy fog for a few locations. Lows will fall to the upper 50s.
The first half of Wednesday will be mainly dry before showers start to move in well ahead of the remnants of Zeta. It won’t be a wash-out but there could be showers any time from midday, on. The mountains will have the best chance for rain. That will continue to be the case on Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall across the mountains, where we could pick up 2-4″ of rain. For the rest of us, around an inch of rain seems more likely. However, from Charlotte, east, there is chance for a few strong to severe storms.
The rain starts to move out late on Thursday and we should be mainly dry for Friday. Temperatures will be cooler too. Highs will only reach the mid 60s.
Halloween weekend looks quite nice! Temperatures will feel like fall. We will only reach the low 60s for highs and lows will be close to 40°. Skies will be too blue for any rain to fall. We will continue with this trend into next week.
Update on Zeta - Winds are at 65mph but it is expected to strengthen to a hurricane again tonight.
Landfall will be along the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening. From there, it will move northeast and toward the Carolinas.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.