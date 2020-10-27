First Alert in effect for the remnants of Zeta

The first half of Wednesday will be mainly dry before showers start to move in well ahead of the remnants of Zeta. It won’t be a wash-out but there could be showers any time from midday, on. The mountains will have the best chance for rain. That will continue to be the case on Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall across the mountains, where we could pick up 2-4″ of rain. For the rest of us, around an inch of rain seems more likely. However, from Charlotte, east, there is chance for a few strong to severe storms.