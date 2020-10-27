DOJ: Charlotte man who violently robbed his grandmother sentenced to 24 years in prison for multiple crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man who violently robbed his own grandmother has now been sentenced to 24 years in prison for multiple crimes, according to the Department of Justice.
Dejuan Evans, 30, was sentenced to 288 months in prison for two carjackings and related firearms offenses. In addition to the prison term imposed, a U.S. district judge also ordered Evans to serve five years under court supervision.
“Anyone willing to rob his elderly grandmother is a menace to society,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “I’m glad the prison sentence imposed will remove Evans from our streets for a long time.”
According to court documents, evidence presented at Evans' trial and Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, on June 18, 2018, Evans carjacked at gunpoint a victim at a 7-Eleven located on North Tryon Street, in Charlotte.
Court records show that Evans approached the victim, who was walking back to his parked vehicle, pointed a firearm in the victim’s face and fled the scene in the victim’s pick-up truck.
Two days after the carjacking incident, on June 20, 2018, court documents show Evans and another individual were involved in an assault on Evans' grandmother, during which her purse was stolen.
Immediately after the assault, court records show that Evans was captured on bank surveillance video, driving the other victim’s pick-up truck and using his grandmother’s ATM card.
On July 2, 2018, court documents show Evans carjacked a second victim at an apartment complex in Charlotte.
According to trial testimony, the victim was delivering pizza at the apartment complex, when Evans approached him in the parking lot, pointed a firearm and ordered him to empty his pockets.
The victim complied and Evans fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Court records show that CMPD officers arrested Evans on July 10, 2018, as he was attempting to flee law enforcement. Court records also show that law enforcement recovered a firearm from Evans' apartment.
At the time Evans committed the carjackings, he was on pretrial release on state charges for robbery, and had cut off his electronic monitor. Evans also has prior offenses and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
A federal jury convicted Evans on Dec. 3, 2019, of two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
